Location for new Royals ballpark to be announced today

After months of focusing on two center-city locations, Kansas City ownership will announce the preferred location of a new Royals ballpark: at the downtown Kansas City Star Press Pavilion site, close to the Power & Light District.

The Kansas City Star is reporting on the location as well as the timing of the announcement, which will include renderings and other site information. The location, which was rumored to be a contender for months despite not being among the two sites (downtown and North Kansas City, across the river from downtown Kansas City) earlier announced by team owner John Sherman, carries the advantage of bring adjacent to an existing entertainment district, the Power & Light District, as well as T-Mobile Center and the existing Crossroads District. The ballpark would be located south of I-670, A connection would be constructed over I-670, created an even larger sports/entertainment district.

For team ownership, time of the essence. There are plenty of new Royals ballpark details to be revealed before an April 2 referendum is decided by Jackson County voters, who are being asked to extend an existing 3/8ths sales tax to cover some ballpark costs as well as upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. (That tax is currently slated to end in 2031.) Those details include a lease with Jackson County, the actual ballpark configuration (the site, the former printing press for the Kansas City Star, will need to be expanded to allow for a new Royals ballpark), a budget, and a community benefits plan.

A move downtown would be historic. The Royals and Chiefs have shared a home location–first in 1969 at Municipal Stadium, then in 1970 at the Kauffman Stadium/Arrowhead Stadium sports complex–since the Royals entered the American League in 1969.

