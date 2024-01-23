New for 2024: Yolo High Wheelers

We have the second new Pioneer League team in California for the 2024 season, located in Yolo County: The Yolo High Wheelers, playing out of UC Davis’ 3,500-capacity Phil Swimley Field at Dobbins Stadium.

The MLB Partner League High Wheelers is the second team in the league’s 2024 West Coast expansion after the unveiling of the Oakland Ballers, playing out of Laney College.

“It’s an honor to be bringing the first professional sports team to Davis and the broader Yolo and Solano community. We believe that through strong community partnerships, professional baseball can provide a new model for sports teams dedicated to building a championship culture, developing players, and investing in the local community. We’re excited to be a part of Yolo County’s continued growth and look forward to seeing local families at our first home game on May 21, 2024,” said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Yolo High Wheelers, via press release. Part of the team’s outlook include a Community Benefits Plan to provide a range of ticket discount plans, promotions, educational and other community-based programs.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates what we at Davis have always known, that we deserve a professional sports team that celebrates everything that makes our city a fantastic place to call home. I am excited to root for the Yolo High Wheelers and to throw out the first pitch at the season opener in May. Davis and the entire Yolo and Solano Counties are once again proving that what you plant here grows. I look forward to seeing the Yolo High Wheelers provide our residents with a fun and memorable experience,” said Josh Chapman, Mayor of Davis, via press release.

High Wheelers is a reference to Davis as a global cycling hub and theheadquarters of the US Bicycling Hall of Fame. The team’s colors will be black, yellow and orange.

The coaching staff will include the PBL’s 2023 Manager of the Year, Billy Horton, local resident Gary Davenport as Bench Coach, and Jerome Williams as Pitching Coach. Troy Loparco will be the team’s General Manager.

“On behalf of the Pioneer Baseball League, we welcome the Yolo High Wheelers and the broader Yolo and Solano County baseball fans to the historic and innovative Pioneer League. We’re excited to bring professional baseball to more California fans while building a partnership with the local community that puts the fans first,” said Mike Shapiro, President of the Pioneer Baseball League, via press release.

