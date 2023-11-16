New for 2024: New England Chowdahheads

Sure, why not? The name of the newest Frontier League team, playing out of Campanelli Stadium beginning in 2024, is the New England Chowdahheads.

The name, as announced today by New England Pro Baseball, LLC, came after a name-the-team contest, featuring more than 3,100 fan votes.

The Chowdahheads are set to share Campanelli Stadium with the Brockton Rox (summer collegiate; Futures League). Both teams will be owned by Brian Kahn, who already owned the Rox, and marks the first Frontier League team in New England. It also marks the return of pro ball to Brockton; the Rox were originally part of the Northern League’s East Division, which eventually became the Northeast League and then the Can-Am, League before the team shifted to summer-collegiate ball in 2012. Kahn also owns the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response from our fans in naming the team,” said Nick Desrosiers, VP & General Manager, via press release. “The New England Chowdahheads demonstrates the early passion and dedication of our supporters, and we can’t wait to bring an exciting, fun-filled brand of baseball and nightly entertainment to the region.”

Chowdahheads edged Nor’easters, Grinders, Knockouts and Chowdah Monsters in the name-the-team competition.

Still to come: logos and additional branding.

