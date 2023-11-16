Braves, Truist Park land 2025 All-Star Game

Start your planning: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced today that the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park will host the 2025 All-Star Game.

We now have the schedule for the next three MLB All-Star Games. The reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers will host the upcoming Midsummer Classic on July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field. Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence–shades of 1976, when Veterans Stadium hosted the All-Star Game in the year of the nation’s bicentennial.

This marks the third time that Atlanta will host the All-Star Game and it will be the first at Truist Park, the team’s home since 2017. Atlanta Stadium held the 1972 All-Star Game, in which the Braves’ Hank Aaron hit a two-run homer as part of a 4-3 National League victory. Turner Field hosted the 2000 All-Star Game, in which Most Valuable Player Derek Jeter went 3-for-3 atop the American League lineup en route to the visiting side’s 6-3 win.

“I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort,” Manfred said via press release. “As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

“We are thrilled that Major League Baseball has awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game,” McGuirk said via press release. “Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events. I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer. Over the coming months, we look forward to working alongside MLB to create memorable experiences that will showcase and support our community.”

The 2021 All-Star Game was originally awarded to the Braves and Truist Park but then shifted to Coors Field after the Republican legislature and governor placed new restrictions on voting rights in the battleground state–part of a movement by several local and national corporations (Delta, Coca-Cola) in decrying the new legislation. The award of the 2025 All-Star Game will likely revive some memories of that shift.

