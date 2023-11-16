Tortugas sign lease extension; Jackie Robinson Ballpark to meet MiLB facilities standards

The Daytona Tortugas (Single-A; Florida State League) signed an extension to stay at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the next 20 years, with renovations to meet MiLB facilities standards part of the new lease.

The new lease with the City of Daytona Beach (CODB) features options to extend the lease for an additional 10 years for owners Reese Smith, Bob Fregolle, Rick French, and Kyle McKuhen.

Affiliated professional baseball has been played at the ballpark for over a century, following Daytona’s Florida State League debut in 1920.

“The Tortugas are ecstatic this proud tradition will continue for many years to come in Daytona Beach and I am excited for the future of the ballpark and the City of Daytona Beach,” said Tortugas General Manager Jim Jaworski via press release.

As noted, the new lease covers ballpark upgrades to meet the new MiLB facilities standard. At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, the upgrades on the fan side include new LED field lights, a new batter’s eye in center, and the replacement of the foul poles.

“We could not be happier with our partnership with the CODB and that affiliated professional baseball will continue to be played at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for years to come,” Fregolle said via press release. “This partnership with the CODB will allow us to continue to showcase the MLB stars of tomorrow at the first-class facility that fans of baseball in Daytona Beach deserve.”

“The facility is probably, from my perspective, second only to the home of Dr. Bethune as the most historically significant cultural touchpoint in our city.” said Mayor Derrick Henry via press release.

“On behalf of everyone at the City of Daytona Beach, we are delighted to continue our relationship with the Tortugas”, said Deric Feacher, Daytona Beach City Manager., via press release. “We appreciate everything that ownership and the team have done to invest in our community and demonstrate their commitment to Daytona Beach. The ownership group and their staff have been excellent to work with and Tortugas fans are some of the most passionate in all of minor league baseball.”