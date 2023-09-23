Ghost Hounds to sit out 2024 season

Attain Sports and Entertainment is shutting down the Spire City Ghost Hounds for the 2024 Atlantic League season following a challenging 2023 campaign sharing a ballpark with the summer-collegiate Frederick Keys and a league expansion next season.

It was a unique arrangement: The Keys shared Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium with the Atlantic League, which launched the season as a mystery team, with Ghost Hounds branding announced in late June. (It is an experiment that will be repeated in 2024 by the Brockton Rox and a new Frontier League team.) But with the addition of the expansion Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the 2024 season, the league is facing a season with an odd (11) number of teams, the addition of a travel team, or a current team sitting out the season, with potential expansion happening in 2025. Hence the decision by Attain to put the team on hiatus for the season.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to compete in the Atlantic League this season, and with the planned ALBP expansion to 12 teams, we are committed to a full home schedule when we return to play in 2025,” said Attain Sports and Entertainment Founder and CEO Greg Baroni via press release. “While we may not be on the Atlantic League schedule for the upcoming season, our commitment to the Ghost Hounds and the incredible community that has rallied around the team remains unwavering.”

The Keys will honor Spire City by playing as the Ghost Hounds as an alternate team identify at various times during the 2024 season.

