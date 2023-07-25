Final Four time in 2023 Best of the Ballparks, MLB Partner Leagues vote

It’s Final Four time in the 2023 Best of the Ballparks, MLB Partner Leagues vote, as we’re down to the defending champ vs. three worthy competitors.

Receiving the most votes in the Elite Eight round: Clipper Magazine Stadium (Lancaster Barnstormers), Glacier Bank Park (Glacier Range Riders), WBC Park (Lake Country Dockhounds) and Hinchliffe Stadium (New Jersey Jackals). Appropriately, all four MLB Partner Leagues are represented in the Final Four: American Association (Lake Country Dockhounds), Atlantic League (Clipper Magazine Stadium), Frontier League (Hinchliffe Stadium) and Pioneer League (Glacier Bank Park).

There are 49 total ballparks under this classification, but this year’s poll covers the top 32, as determined by last year’s Best of the Ballparks vote. We’ve substituted Hinchliffe Stadium, new home of the New Jersey Jackals, for Yogi Berra Stadium, the team’s former home. (Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Spire City Ghost Hounds, will be featured in our MLB Summer Collegiate vote, while the Empire State Greys is a Frontier League road team.) While this means there are some fine MLB Partner League ballparks left out of this year’s vote, launching a first round with 16 byes doesn’t really work when it comes to drumming up fan interest.

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Clipper Magazine Stadium received the most votes in the 2022 MLB Partner Leagues vote, so the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers automatically received the top seed, with the following seeds based solely on 2022 votes.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: