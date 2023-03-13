Northwestern Medicine Field lease issues resolved

A disagreement over Northwestern Medicine Field lease licensing terms between the Kane County Cougars (American Association) and the Forest Preserve District of Kane County has been resolved, clearing the way for a longer-term commitment by the team.

Their pair had disagreement for lease terms for 2021 and 2022, with the Forest Preserve District waiving fees for 2020 and Cougars Owner and President Dr. Bob Froehlich paying $500,000 for 2022. That left an agreement between the District and the team for 2021 for $225,000 in lease fees in limbo; Foehlich was seeking a lowered amount given the business and health conditions of the year, arguing force majeure claims, while the Forest Preserve District was seeking the full amount. The issue has been resolved as of Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The amount of the 2021 payment was not specified in a press release announcing the settlement. The team was already committed to the 2023 season; the team could have moved out of the ballpark for the 2024 season.

“We are pleased to come to an agreement and move forward,” Froehlich said via press release. “The partnership between the Forest Preserve District of Kane County and the Cougars is greatly valued. We look forward to playing the 2023 season at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field and for many seasons to come.”

“We are happy to have resolved the 2021 issue,” said Forest Preserve Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur via press release. “We are pleased our two organizations have come to an agreement and we are happy to continue this partnership.”