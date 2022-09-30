Personnel news: Elizabethton River Riders, Johnson City Doughboys

We have some personnel news from the Elizabethton River Riders and Johnson City Doughboys (both summer collegiate; Appalachian League).

In Elizabethton, Kiva Fuller is the General Manager of the River Riders, effective October 3. Fuller joins the River Riders from the Johnson City Doughboys, where she has served as General Manager for the past two seasons, earning the Appalachian League Patriot Award and Promotional Award. This will be her 16th season overall working in summer collegiate baseball. Before joining the River Riders and Doughboys, Kiva previously worked in the Coastal Plain League with the Forest City Owls, where she served as the General Manager for six seasons and was awarded by the league as the first single female Executive of the Year in 2017.

“I am thrilled to join the Elizabethton River Riders. I look forward to providing a fun atmosphere at Northeast Community Credit Union ballpark as well as becoming a part of the Elizabethton community,” Fuller said via press release.

Fuller currently resides in East Tennessee and is originally from Hendersonville, North Carolina. Recently, Forest City was her home for fourteen years where she served in the Forest City Kiwanis as President as well as serving on the Rutherford/Cleveland County Salvation Army Advisory Board.

“Kiva has been an integral part of our great success in Johnson City over the past two years,” said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler via press release. “Kiva is very dedicated to her team and community and works extremely hard. Everyone who gets to know Kiva loves her. I am very excited for the River Riders community and fans to get to know Kiva.”

Replacing Fuller as General Manager: Patrick Ennis, effective October 3., promoted from Assistant General Manager.

Ennis will be entering his 12th year in baseball, four of them in the Coastal Plain League with the Fayetteville SwampDogs, where he served as the Director of Ballpark Operations, and six of them in the Carolina League with the Carolina Mudcats, where Ennis served as the Director of Promotions and Fan Experience.

“First off, I am humbled and want thank both Chris Allen and Jeremy Boler for this opportunity to lead the Doughboys organization moving forward,,” Ennis said via press release. “The future is bright here in Johnson City and all it has to offer. I look forward to continuing Kiva’s hard work over the past two seasons in making TVA Credit Union Ballpark a beacon of fun in the area!”

Ennis is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke after playing baseball for two years at Rockingham Community College.

“I am very excited to announce Patrick as our new general manager of the Doughboys,” added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler via press release. “Patrick has done a remarkable job in his short tenure with the team. What Patrick has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time, it makes perfect sense for us to promote him to general manager. We are looking forward to him leading the franchise.”