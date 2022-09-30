Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ballpark upgrades on tap

We have some Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ballpark upgrades to pass along, as Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will see some offseason improvements.

The improvements will touch on all parts of the home of the High-A Midwest League team, adding fan amenities while also confirming to MLB’s new facility guidelines for MiLB ballparks.

On the fan side, there will be new seating areas, an expanded concourse encircling the entire ballpark, and a three-story slide.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to announce the stadium renovation plans for the 2023 season which will create one of the best home clubhouses in all Minor League Baseball while drastically increasing the quality of space for visiting teams,” said Rob Zerjav, President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Third Base Ventures/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, via press release. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the new stadium renovations which will add new outdoor suites above the left field wall, widen the existing concourse, allow fans to walk around the entire field and–last but not least–take a ride on the three-story slide in the left-field corner.”

The slide, a fixture of Milwaukee Brewers baseball for years, is an homage to the Timber Rattlers’ parent club. There will be one difference between the slides: The slide at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be available for all fans to use during games.

On the player side, the the home and visitor clubhouses will be switching sides for next season. The visitors are moving to the current Timber Rattlers clubhouse and will be in the third base dugout starting in 2023. The Rattlers will be in the first base dugout and the former visitors clubhouse will see extensive renovations.

“These impressive renovations will significantly enhance the facilities and serve as a tremendous asset to our players and staff as the next generation of Brewers make their way through the Fox Cities,” said Tom Flanagan, the Milwaukee Brewers Vice President, Minor League Operations, via press release. “The Timber Rattlers have always provided a first-class operation and we couldn’t be prouder to be their partner.”

The new home clubhouse will be twice the size of the existing home clubhouse and will feature a new circular locker room, two indoor batting cages, two player-focused areas for nutrition and relaxation, expanded offices for coaches and a dedicated female locker room, an expanded training area, and a large weightroom connected to an outdoor player agility field.

The project will be undertaken by Appleton-based Boldt Construction with the design provided by Kansas City’s Pendulum Studio. Boldt built the stadium, which opened in 1995. Both Boldt and Pendulum worked together on the most recent renovation after the 2012 season.

The existing concourse will be widened by pushing handicapped seating towards the field while increasing the capacity for those fans in wheelchairs. Fans will now be able to walk around the entire field as the existing boardwalk will be connected to a new walkway and seating area above the left-field wall wrapping around to the area near the Festival Grill and Brews on Third.

The seating area above the left-field wall will feature three covered, open-air suites as well as additional ticketed seating and general admission seating. Each of the three outdoor suites above the outfield wall will seat twenty with food and beverage options. The three suites may be combined into one 60-person suite for larger groups.

Another new area for fans is the Home Plate Club, an all-inclusive picnic area directly behind the box seats in Sections 100, 101, and 102, to accommodate groups of 75 or more. This area will include a mixture of drink rail and high-top table seating with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet that includes food and two beverages per person.

