MLB London games return in 2023 with Cardinals-Cubs matchups

MLB London games return in 2023 with a two-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs set for June 29-30 at London Stadium.

The initial series of MLB London games came on June 29-30, 2019, with two games between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees attracting large crowds and good ratings. These were the first-ever regular-season games played in Europe.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience,” said Bill O. DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO, via press release. “I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts, via press release. “We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

The two 2023 MLB London games are part of the MLB World Tour, an initiative between MLB and the MLB Players Association featuring up to 24 regular-season games and up to 16 exhibition games to be played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe through the 2026 season.

