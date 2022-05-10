MLB London games scheduled through 2026

A agreement between various United Kingdom baseball groups and Major League Baseball will ensure MLB London games annually through 2026.

London hosted Major League Baseball games for the first time in June 2019 when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox met in the inaugural MLB London Series. The two games at London Stadium were the first-ever regular season games played in Europe and ended up attracting more media attention and attention that many anticipated.

With that series as a blueprint, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and MLB Commissioner Ron Manfred Jr. announced a long-term partnership that includes MLB’s commitment to hold major events in London over the next five years, including regular season games in 2023, 2024 and 2026. Also announced was the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group, which will include members from the Greater London Authority, Baseball Softball UK and other key stakeholders in the UK. The group will be focused on delivering a wide-reaching and long-term legacy program that maximizes the impact of hosting MLB regular season games in London.

“Today is an historic day for London and baseball. I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world,” Khan said in a press release. “This long-term partnership with Major League Baseball is ambitious and includes regular season games as well as a legacy program designed to grow the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level in London. These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital.”

“All aspects of the inaugural MLB games in London were an overwhelming success,” Manfred said via press release. “It was clear that sports fans in London had a great appetite for baseball and that passion was shared by Mayor Khan as well as the business and media community. We are confident in making a long-term commitment to London and are looking forward to returning to the city with more MLB games, special fan events, and other opportunities to play and watch the game.”

To complement these events, MLB Europe will continue to conduct new London-based fan engagement events, expanded UK-focused content, baseball participation programs, and other city specific media arrangements to help continue the growth of baseball’s popularity across London. That includes Home Run Derby X, which will take place in London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9, 2022.

