MLB scraps 2020 London Series

The 2020 London Series featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs is now officially canceled, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the current season.

The Series, which debuted to wide acclaim in 2019, was scheduled for Olympic Stadium on June 13-14. The cancelation has not been publicly announced, but teams were notified of the decision by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this morning. It’s not a surprise: there was talk of canceling the game even before MLB suspended the opening of the 2020 season.

“We made the decision because it was unlikely the events would go forward, and timely cancellation allowed us to preserve important financial resources,” Manfred wrote in the memo, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “We also have canceled agreements with service providers and delayed projects that involve large capital expenditures.”

The decision follows the decision to cancel neutral-site games this season in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

