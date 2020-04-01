Frontier League postpones 2020 season

The independent Frontier League has delayed the start to its 2020 season due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and when crowds will be allowed to gather once again this year.

No target date for the season launch has been announced.

“The safety of our fans, players and team employees is our highest priority at this time,” League Commissioner Bill Lee said in a press statement. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to play baseball in 2020 and will continue to track the pandemic as well as Federal, State and local social distancing requirements in all of our markets.”

The Frontier League has also announced the delay of the League’s annual Tryout Camp and Draft scheduled for April 27 and 28 in Avon, Ohio. “It is our goal to hold our tryout camp, spring training and start our season as soon as possible,” Lee said. “Our Board of Directors is meeting weekly to monitor and discuss the situation, and we will provide updates as the pandemic progresses. We ask all of our Fans, Players and Staff members to follow the recommendations of Federal, State and their local health officials, in hopes of slowing the spread of this virus.”

