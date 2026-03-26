In Cincy, Reds fans can now meet under the clock

Meeting under the clock is a proud tradition of American life, whether it be at Grand Central Terminal, the Waldorf-Astoria or Marshall Field’s. Now, thanks to Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds fans can meet under the clock at Great American Ball Park.

This week saw the Reds and Votto, who spent 22 years in the Reds organization, announce the installation of a new locally created freestanding clock outside Crosley Terrace, the main entrance to Great American Ball Park. The timekeeper from Cincy’s Verdin Bell Company clocks in at 6 feet, 8 inches tall and features a classical layout of four 36-inch faces as well as programmable music, allowing for chimes and songs like “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” (The creation story behind the clock is pretty cool; read it here.)

From the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“We are incredibly grateful and honored to have this beautiful clock adorn the front gates,” Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini said. “Joey made us proud every time he stepped onto the field. And this one-of-a-kind gift from him will continue to inspire and excite everyone who sees it.”

“There will continue to be massive moments happening at the ballpark in the future, and people making new memories,” Votto added. “I hope that I can still be part of it in some way, knowing the clock adds character to this special place.”

There are not many clocks gracing the exteriors of Major League Baseball ballparks, though historically clocks have been centerpieces of public spaces like train stations, hotels, churches, department stores and city halls. (Conversely, there’s a rich tradition of interior clocks at ballparks, usually Longines clocks atop scoreboards.) One notable installation and one frequently missed: the clock tower looking over the ticket office at American Family Fields. There are several notable clock towers in Milwaukee–the famous Allen-Bradley (now Rockwell Automation) clock tower, City Hall’s tower–and the American Family Fields tower fits within that tradition.

And, perhaps most important of all these days, it makes a heckuva selfie spot for Reds fans.