A Ballpark Digest podcast reboot, focusing on our books

If you were a subscriber to the Ballpark Digest Podcast, you received a nice surprise in your podcast feed this morning. If not, check out our rebooted audio and video treat, as we chat Dodger books with Steve Dittmore and Eric Vickrey.

The Ballpark Digest podcast is back, albeit with a different format (featuring titles and offerings from August Publications) but with some familiar faces–Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus, hosts, joined by August Publications publisher Kevin Reichard.

The first guests on the rebooted podcast: Eric Vickrey, author of Before They Wore Dodger Blue: Tommy Lasorda and the Greatest Draft Class in Baseball History, and Steve Dittmore, author of Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger. They’re on hand to discuss their Dodgers titles as well as previewing their April 11 reading at the Los Angeles Public Library (Central Branch), moderated by author Tom Hoffarth and also featuring former Dodgers GM Fred Claire. If you have any interest in baseball history or Dodgers history, you’ll want to check out the podcast. Two different baseball eras are represented in the two books, but there is overlap, and the pair have plenty of fascinating stories to tell.

We released both audio and video versions of the chat. The audio version is distributed on all the traditional podcast channels:

Apple iTunes

Spotify

Amazon Music

iHeart Radio

Pandora

Podcast Addict

You can also listen to the episode via Buzzspout here.

If you want to view the video version, check it out on YouTube here.