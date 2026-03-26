New for 2026: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers management is adamant that they’ll never sell naming rights to iconic Dodger Stadium, but yesterday they announced the next best thing, selling naming rights to the field, resulting in UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

In general, we’re not a fan of these side deals: If you’re going to be committed to the Dodger Stadium moniker, there’s no reason to water it down. The greater fan base will never embrace the full UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium name: In the vast majority of instances the ballpark will now and forever be known as Dodger Stadium, despite the ballpark signage referring to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium and the insistence by Dodgers media and marketing to refer to UNIQLO in press releases and materials. Indeed, you really won’t be able to miss it after springing over $400 for your family of four to attend a game. Under the agreement, according to the press announcement, UNIQLO will have naming displays in various stadium locations including above the batter’s eye in center field, on the facade beneath the press box, and on the grass along the baselines.

Still, the deal exists, and we are compelled to note it. For the Dodgers, the team will see increased exposure thanks to dedicated in‑store spaces at select locations in California, giveaways of LifeWear items at a future Dodger Stadium event, and some unspecified community-impact initiatives.

As well as hard cash, of course.