Lehigh Valley IronPigs set to welcome 8-millionth fan in team history

Big night planned for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A; International League), as the management prepares to welcome the 8-millionth fan in team history to Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs, who debuted in 2008, are Minor League Baseball’s per-game attendance leader since the team’s inception in 2008, averaging more than 8,600 fans in 968 games at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs have won a record five Golden Bobbleheads, which are awarded by Minor League Baseball, highlighting the top promotions that take place throughout a minor league baseball season. In addition, the organization was awarded the Larry MacPhail Award in 2019, symbolizing the top promotional effort in all Minor League Baseball. The award is given to a club who annually demonstrates outstanding and creative marketing and promotional efforts within its community, ballpark (including game and non-game day events), in media and other promotional materials.

Among the prizes for the 8-millionth fan:

An 8-milllion fan IronPigs Jersey

An autographed baseball

An IronPigs Pig Pack

A special in-game recognition

Seat upgrade to the Klyr Rum Best Seats in the House

The IronPigs entered the 2022 season having drawn 7,651,768 fans.