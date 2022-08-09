2022 Field of Dreams festivities start today

Baseball’s 2022 Field of Dreams celebration starts tonight, with the Cedar Rapids Kernels taking on the Quad Cities River Bandits (both High-A; Midwest League) at the iconic Dyersville, Iowa film site.

The game is set to be televised on MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET, featuring Greg Amsinger (play-by-play), Harold Reynolds (analyst) and Jon Morosi (reporter). The teams will be playing as the Davenport Blue Sox and Cedar Rapids Bunnies in period uniforms:

The festivities continue tomorrow with the second iteration of “A Dream Fulfilled,” a special youth baseball exhibition featuring the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program. On August 10, at 5 p.m. ET, teams from the Chicago Cubs RBI and the Cincinnati Reds RBI programs will compete on a game televised live on FS1.

On Thursday the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will take the field for the game telecast on FOX, FOX Deportes, and the FOX Sports app. The Cubs will be wearing uniforms based on their NL Pennant-winning 1929 season and featuring the logo of the era — a navy bear cub holding a bat encircled by the letter “C.” The Reds’ 1919-inspired uniforms are white with navy pinstripes and the club’s classic logo embroidered on the left chest:

We attended 2021’s game. Here’s a look at the game; here’s a look at how MLB, BaAM Productions, Populous and BrightView created the experience.

Here’s a look at how the corn maze was created and maintained. Surprisingly interesting.

Uniform photos courtesy MLB and MiLB.

