State College Spikes set to welcome two-millionth fan

Big milestone anticipated this weekend, as the State College Spikes (summer collegiate; MLB Draft League) are preparing to welcome the two-millionth fan in franchise history this weekend at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

As part of the celebration, the Spikes will extend the opportunity for one fan to become the commemorative Two Millionth Fan to fans at all six home games from June 23 to July 3 as part of the Two Millionth Fan Celebration.

The Spikes’ commemorative Two Millionth Fan will receive the Two Millionth Fan Ultimate Lifetime Prize Pack, which includes Spikes season tickets for life for the seat of their choice in the ballpark, a Shopping Spree at the Spikes’ official team store, Off the Rack Outfitters, a guaranteed 20-person Luxury Suite night in the Geisinger Champions Club at one Spikes home game per season for life, a guarantee to receive all remaining 2022 Spikes giveaways , and many more sensational prizes befitting the Two Millionth Fan.

Fans can enter to become the Two Millionth Fan at the Lion Country Kia table at each Spikes home game from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, July 3, with one finalist per game chosen. All finalists will receive four free tickets to the Spikes’ 6:35 p.m. home game against the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday, July 3, and will be invited onto the field after the game along with the finalist drawn that night to find out who will be the Spikes’ commemorative Two Millionth Fan.

The Two Millionth Fan Celebration will also include a pair of post-game fireworks shows, with The Meadows presenting the show on Saturday, June 25 and the PA Lottery presenting the show when the Two Millionth Fan is crowned on Sunday, July 3. In addition, fans can bring their four-legged friends to Bark in the Park II presented by the Centre Daily Times on Saturday, July 2, the Human Cannonball, David Smith Jr. will return to the ballpark to launch himself into the skies on Sunday, July 3.

Fans can also celebrate our nation’s independence as the Central PA 4th Fest returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Monday, July 4. The 4th Fest schedule of events includes the return of the Human Cannonball from America’s Got Talent, plenty of live music from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and more favorites, and a signature 4th Fest fireworks show that will light up the skies for the Fourth of July. Tickets are on sale now at CentralPA4thFest.org.

“We are excited to welcome the Spikes’ Two Millionth Fan to the ballpark over our next six home games,” said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker via press release. “Our Two Millionth Fan will represent the support we have received from Happy Valley and our surrounding communities over the past 16 seasons, for which we are extremely grateful. We cannot wait to welcome two million more fans for fun, affordable family entertainment at the ballpark in the years to come.”

Ticket information is at StateCollegeSpikes.com.