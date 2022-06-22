FLASH acquires Ballparc in parking tech expansion

Parking usually isn’t a ballpark service we associate with tech, but the field has progressed rapidly over the last five years with reserved spots as part of ticket sales. And now we’re seeing growth and consolidation in the market, as FLASH acquires Ballparc.

FLASH bills itself as a global leader in cloud parking software and mobility transformation, already a player in the field with its own offerings and ownership of ZipPark. Now, with the acquisition of Ballparc, the firm enters into the area of event parking revenue control and enforcement systems, creating an integrated and flexible solution to manage event parking inventory, including presales, season tickets, and drive-ups. The Ballparc acquisition expands FLASH’s position as a cloud-based solution provider for event venues of all sizes. The acquisition also expands FLASH’s product portfolio for sports and entertainment assets alongside FLASH’s gated and ungated solutions and expanding partner network, including Ticketmaster, AXS and Major League Baseball.

“Bringing the Ballparc team and their event and enforcement partners on board is another key step to expanding our parking and demand management platform for all types of assets,” said Dan Sharplin, CEO and Executive Chairman of FLASH, via press statement. “We admire the approach that Ballparc has taken with their customers over the last ten years and are committed to continued delivery of seamless experiences that grow and diversify their revenue.”

Ballparc launched its Ballparc Event product in 2012 and is considered a leader in providing a cost-effective, flexible system to manage event parking for local and community parking lot operators. Ballparc Event allows these operators to accept a variety of payment methods and make operational decisions based on real-time data to boost revenue and streamline operations. Two years later, the company launched Ballparc Enforcement to help operators upgrade legacy enforcement systems to a modern end-to-end violation management platform.

“A customer-innovation mindset, ability to quickly deploy customizable solutions, and providing a seamless experience are all areas where Ballparc and FLASH are 100 percent aligned,” said Taylor Chapman, CEO of Ballparc, via press statement. “We are excited to join the FLASH family and look forward to continuing to provide our customers and more operators like them with the most innovative and productive parking management and enforcement technology platform in the industry.”

Today, FLASH powers over 10,000 customer locations across all major U.S. cities and Canada, processing over 15 million parkers per month and $1.5+ billion in annual transactions. Parking leaders trust Ballparc in 38 states and two Canadian provinces.