Wichita Ballpark District details unveiled

Details about the Wichita Ballpark District were released by the city and the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A; Texas League), as a mixed-use development will be anchored by a new Unscripted Wichita hotel.

The development was a core part of the deal to being the Wind Surge to Wichita, with the city selling the land for this development for $1. The broad outlines of this development were released in December 2021, but we now have the specifics.

The team and the city are working with EPC Real Estate Group on the development. The new hotel, featuring 155 rooms, will be part of the Dream Hotel Group, a luxury brand designed to be tailored for each location. The specific design hasn’t been finalized–those are concepts on the renderings here–but the plan is for the hotel to run seven or eight stories, featuring multiple food and beverage offerings, including an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge and a signature restaurant on the street level. The hotel will also include balconies providing views directly into home plate. The hotel represents $40 million of the total projected $70 for the district, which will also include riverfront trails and other improvements on the west bank of the Arkansas River.

An additional 120,000 square feet of space (90,000 in one building, 30,000 in a second) will feature office, retail and restaurant space and an attached 283-stall parking garage.

“This is an exciting day,” said Jordan Kobritz, CEO of Wichita Riverfront LP, via press release. “It’s another step in fulfilling the vision and commitment we made to the City when we moved the team here from New Orleans. Like the stadium has done in Minor League Baseball, Unscripted Wichita will set the standard for quality, customer service and value in the local hotel industry.”

Renderings courtesy DLR Group.

