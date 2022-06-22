Historic Hamtramck Stadium rededicated with ceremony, game

Historic Hamtramck Stadium, one of the five remaining Negro Leagues ballparks, was celebrated with a rededication after a $2.6 million restoration of the grandstand and playing field.

Hamtramck Stadium originally opened in 1930 and was home to a variety of Negro Leagues teams, including the Detroit Stars and Detroit Wolves. Built by businessman John Roesink in 1930 as the home of the Stars, the project restored the original grandstand (enhanced in 1940 with WPA money) and spiffed up the playing field. The renovation included a new roof above the grandstand, restored seating and brick exterior, and installing accessible seating. Dating back from the original installation: the flagpole and pitchers’ mound. The day included speeches from assorted dignitaries, followed by a game between high-school players wearing the uniforms of the Detroit Stars and the Chicago American Giants.

The restoration was headed by Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium.

As noted, Hamtramck Stadium is one of five former Negro Leagues homes still standing; that august group includes Indianapolis’s Bush Stadium, Jacksonville’s J. P. Small Memorial Stadium (formerly known as Durkee Field), Birmingham’s Rickwood Field and Paterson’s Hinchliffe Stadium. Rickwood Field has seen some recent restoration efforts, while a restoration of Hinchliffe Stadium is underway.

Photo by Tom Derry, courtesy Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium.

