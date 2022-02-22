Personnel news: Wausau Woodchucks

We have personnel news from the Wausau Woodchucks of the Northwoods League, as the summer-collegiate team adds two managers to the front office.

Brianne Barta joins the Woodchucks front office as the Manager of Operations, Food & Beverage, back in October after serving as a Ballpark Operations Intern during the 2021 season. As the Manager of Operations, Food & Beverage Barta will be responsible for overseeing the food and beverage operations of Athletic Park, from hiring and training game day employees to implementing a great concession and hospitality menu for fans. She has a degree in Mathematics and Business Administration from St. Norbert College where she was a college athlete.

Ryan Malone interned for the Woodchucks during the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a video production intern and is joining the Front Office as the Marketing & Creative Services Manager. In this role he will be responsible for creating content for various platforms, overseeing the game day video production team, and working with the rest of the front office to fulfill corporate contracts. Malone recently graduated from UW–Stevens Point with a degree in communications with a media studies emphasis.

“We are excited to be able to bring some of our former summer interns into full time positions within our Front Office,” says Mark Macdonald, Woodchucks owner, via press release. “Their previous experience with the team will help them greatly as they transition into full time roles with the Woodchucks.”