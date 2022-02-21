New for 2023: Myshak Metro Ballpark

We have a naming-rights deal for the new home of the summer-collegiate Edmonton Prospects (Western Canadian Baseball League): Myshak Metro Ballpark.

Myshak Group specializes in industrial crane and rigging projects, based in the greater Edmonton area.

Myshak Metro Ballpark will feature a 360-degree wraparound concourse, suites, party decks and a merchandise store. The ballpark will sport 2,200 lower bowl seats, 200 VIP Founders Club Seats, 420 VIP Skybox Suite Seats and additional general admission seating for up to 650 spectators on the grass berm and various patio outlets throughout the ballpark promenade. Housing and a microbrewery will be located off left field, with a amphitheater located on the opposite side of the brewery.

The team will play most of its 2022 home games at Centennial Field in Sherwood Park. Other games will be played in Sylvan Lake, Okotoks and Lethbridge, with a two-game set in Kindersley, Saskatchewan scheduled for the third week in June.

The Prospects were forced to seek a new home after the city of Edmonton awarded a 10-year lease for RE/MAX Field in 2020 to a group promising two summer-collegiate teams in the former Triple-A ballpark.

Rendering courtesy Edmonton Prospects.

RELATED STORIES: Opening of new Edmonton Prospects ballpark delayed to 2023; Construction begins on new Edmonton Prospects ballpark development; Plan for new Edmonton Prospects ballpark unveiled; Edmonton awards RE/MAX Field lease to Gregg group; Prospects headed out of town; Edmonton Prospects Await Decision on RE/MAX Field Lease; Group Proposing Orem Owlz Move to Edmonton; Edmonton to Seek New RE/MAX Field Lease; Edmonton Prospects Pitch RE/MAX Field Upgrades