Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Construction begins on new Edmonton Prospects ballpark development

Construction begins on new Edmonton Prospects ballpark development

By on September 21, 2021 in Summer Collegiate, Summer Collegiate News

Construction has begun on a new Edmonton Prospects ballpark, as site work launches on the $50-million development project.

The Spruce Grove Metro Ballpark project, set for a 2022 or 2023 opening, will feature a 360-degree wraparound concourse, suites, party decks and a merchandise store. The ballpark will feature 2,200 lower bowl seats, 200 VIP Founders Club Seats, 420 VIP Skybox Suite Seats and additional general admission seating for up to 650 spectators on the grass berm and various patio outlets throughout the ballpark promenade.

Housing and a microbrewery (shown below) will be located off left field, with a amphitheater located on the opposite side of the brewery.

New Edmonton Prospects ballpark

The privately financed ballpark for the Western Canadian Baseball League team will anchor a new highway commercial/retail district developed by Victor Moroz with Metro Horizon Corp.

New Edmonton Prospects ballpark

RELATED STORIES: Plan for new Edmonton Prospects ballpark unveiled; Edmonton awards RE/MAX Field lease to Gregg group; Prospects headed out of townEdmonton Prospects Await Decision on RE/MAX Field LeaseGroup Proposing Orem Owlz Move to EdmontonEdmonton to Seek New RE/MAX Field LeaseEdmonton Prospects Pitch RE/MAX Field Upgrades

, ,