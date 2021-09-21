Chihuahuas to sport Lotería jerseys

We haven’t see too many cool jersey releases this year, but here’s one from the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A West): jerseys with Chihuahuas-inspired Lotería cards, to worn at the team’s final Bark in the Park game.

Lotería is a Mexican card game, similar to bingo, but uses pictures instead of numbered cards. The specialty jerseys will be worn during the Chihuahuas game Friday, September 24.

The jersey, designed by Chihuahuas graphic designer Ilene Serna, features 54 Lotería cards iconic to the Chihuahuas brand, the game of baseball, and El Paso. Featured cards include La Pelota (the ball), El Dizzy Bat (a popular in-game contest), and El Rally Towel. The sleeves are blue with a white plaid design that is visible on the backs of traditional Lotería cards.

The jerseys are being auctioned off now and will conclude on the final out of the GECU Bark at the Park game on Friday, September 24. Proceeds benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation with net funds raised benefiting area non-profits. This auction is tax exempt.

To participate in the jersey auction, text “BID” to 844-311-5007. Official rules are listed below.

The Chihuahuas will be selling 250 limited edition Chihuahuas Lotería sets, that include a deck of dealer cards and 20 player cards, for $25 (tax included) in game only at the Social Square behind Section 112. Proceeds will also benefit the Chihuahuas Foundation.