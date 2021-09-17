$50M in T-Mobile Park improvements planned before ASG

As part of hosting the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the Seattle Mariners are planning an additional $50 million in T-Mobile Park improvements on the heels of $29.8 million in 2020-2021 improvements.

MLB and the Mariners formally announced the awarding of the 2023 ASG to Seattle, something that had been widely reported earlier in the week. In a press conference, Mariners Chairman John Stanton announced the team would be spending $50 million in ballpark and ballpark-area upgrades before the event, but declined to outline exactly what work would be performed.

The additional money will continue the makeover of T-Mobile Park. The team announced $29.8 million in T-Mobile Park upgrades for 2020, part of a 10-year plan to spend $280 million on renovations and upgrades, as part of the new 25-year lease with the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District (PFD). We would assume the $50 million is part of this larger $280 million renovation plan, as the new lease required the Mariners to continually upgrade the fan experience at T-Mobile Park. Most of the initial $29.8 million spending addressed infrastructure needs:

On-going replacement of roof wheels, painting, plumbing, and other basic infrastructure work;

Replacement of the ballpark’s original, now 20-year-old sound system;

Replacement of failing point-of-sale system to improve the fan experience at concession stands;

ADA fan improvements.

The fan improvements included:

Expand the Left Field Gate to add 15 additional points of entry for fans and replace the existing Left Field ticket office with a new concession area that will connect to The T-Mobile ‘Pen (shown below);

Create a new bar and fan/group entertainment space at Lookout Landing above the left field foul pole on the View Level;

Create an elevated Rooftop Boardwalk above the Home Plate Gate rotunda with enhanced viewing areas, concessions, monitors and kids play activities;

Introduce a new seating option in the First Base Terrace Club with Terrace Club Loge Boxes and Terrace Club Tables to provide an alternative to single seats in favor of small group or social spaces for fans.

Two All-Star Games have already been awarded. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, and the Philadelphia Phillies will host the 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Why 2026? It marks the 250th anniversary — the Semiquincentennial — of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Photo courtesy Seattle Mariners, from 2021 season.

