Opening of new Edmonton Prospects ballpark delayed to 2023

COVID-19 slowdowns, regulatory approvals and supply-chain issues are forcing the opening of a new Edmonton Prospects ballpark to the 2023 season, according to a team announcement.

“Initially we had hoped to open next summer for the 2022 season, but we have now had to re-assess our schedules and through that process, have come to the realization that opening in 2022 is just not possible. Losing 2½ months this past summer due to matters relating to the Migratory Bird Act combined with supply chain shortages due to COVID-19 make it virtually impossible to complete a project of this size and scope in the next seven months,” said Patrick Cassidy, Managing Partner for Gold Sports and Entertainment Group Corp., the company that operates the baseball team and will manage the facility.”

The new date for the opening: May 27, 2023.

In the meantime, the team will play most of its 2022 home games at Centennial Field in Sherwood Park. Other games will be played in Sylvan Lake, Okotoks and Lethbridge, with a two-game set in Kindersley, Saskatchewan scheduled for the third week in June.

The Prospects were forced to seek a new home after the city of Edmonton awarded a 10-year lease for RE/MAX Field in 2020 to a group promising two summer-collegiate teams in the former Triple-A ballpark.

RELATED STORIES: Construction begins on new Edmonton Prospects ballpark development; Plan for new Edmonton Prospects ballpark unveiled; Edmonton awards RE/MAX Field lease to Gregg group; Prospects headed out of town; Edmonton Prospects Await Decision on RE/MAX Field Lease; Group Proposing Orem Owlz Move to Edmonton; Edmonton to Seek New RE/MAX Field Lease; Edmonton Prospects Pitch RE/MAX Field Upgrades