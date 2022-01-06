Doak Field at Dail Park upgrades unveiled

Doak Field at Dail Park upgrades were unveiled by North Carolina State University, as the home of the Wolfpack is set to undergo $15 million in improvements.

The renovations, set to begin after the 2022 season, will be divided into three phases addressing field improvements, player performance facilities and game day/fan experience enhancements.

As designed by EwingCole, the work will focus on the following outcomes:

Competitive Team Performance Spaces

Locker room

Team lounge, nutrition and sports medicine

Weight room

Batting facility

Pitching lab

Facility Improvements

New playing surface

LED lighting

Scoreboard and sound system upgrade

Relocated bullpens

Branding opportunities

Fan Experience Upgrades

Seating variety and quality

Premium and entertainment space

Concession upgrades

New shaded area

“NC State Baseball has achieved at a very high level for many years,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan via press statement. “We need to continue to build on that traditional success that will ensure the future of this program. It is situated in a great location and has been a part of our campus experience for generations. We envision upgrades that will put Doak Field at Dail Park among the premier facilities in college baseball and we are excited to begin this process.”

The school has begun fundraising for the project.