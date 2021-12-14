Kannapolis unveils next phase of Atrium Health Ballpark development

Additional development at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low-A East), is officially in the works after specifics of the project are announced by developers and the city.

Part of a larger redevelopment plan for the ballpark area announced in July, the project, Stadium Lofts, will be constructed on West Avenue, adjacent to Atrium Health Ballpark and open in time for the 2023 season. Temerity Capital Partners and the Lansing Melbourne Group will purchase the block from the City of Kannapolis and invest $8.5M in the seven-story mixed-use development on the site, per a city press release. The development will include Towel City Tavern, a full-service barbeque restaurant and tavern featuring local beers brewed onsite by Cabarrus Brewing Company and a top-shelf bourbon bar with seating overlooking Atrium Health Ballpark.

The project will also be the new permanent home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers team offices, the team store, and the team ticket office. Currently, the team’s operations are in three different locations. This consolidation of operations will enable staff to be centralized and more efficient in a location closer to the ballpark.

“Once again we are very pleased to be working with Temerity Capital Partners and the Lansing Melbourne Group. From the start of our revitalization project, they have stepped in and been great partners with the City. Their belief in Kannapolis has resulted in millions of dollars in private investment, hundreds of new jobs, thousands of people visiting our City and a baseball team that played in front of sold-out crowds in their inaugural season. We look forward to this new development which will spark even more enthusiasm and economic development in Kannapolis,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant via press statement.

“We are excited to be breaking ground on this project and delivering on a promise we made to the City of Kannapolis when we bought the baseball team. This building will give Cannon Ballers fans even more to look forward to on game days and every other day of the year, and we’re excited to offer residents one more reason to come downtown,” said Temerity Capital Partners’ CEO Andy Sandler, owner of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, via press statement. “We also expect to announce two additional stadium adjacent projects on West Avenue in the near future which will result in more retail, apartments and luxury condos. We applaud the vision of Mayor Hinnant and the City Counsel in building this magnificent stadium as a catalyst for the exciting redevelopment projects we are now seeing throughout Kannapolis.”

