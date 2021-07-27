Development slated for Atrium Health Ballpark area

We’re seeing economic activity generated by Atrium Health Ballpark, opening this year as home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low-A East), as $40 million in new downtown development has been approved by the city of Kannapolis.

Right Field Development, LLC is managing this downtown development investment with a planned expansion of apartments, restaurants, retail stores, condominiums and potentially a hotel. Right Field Development, LLC is owned by Lansing Melbourne Group, which has already developed new apartments in downtown Kannapolis, and Temerity Capital Partners, owners of Cannon Ballers. The city will provide approximately three acres of land to Right Field Development (appraised at $1,668,442) for the new development.

The development will occur in three stages. The first is directly tied to the ballpark and the team: it will be a seven-story building comprising office space (including Cannon Ballers offices), a restaurant, ticketing space and five stories of apartments, as shown above. Each apartment will have dedicated patio space that will face either West Avenue or the ballpark. This phase could begin shortly.

The second two phases are divided among condominiums, either residential or a hotel, and retail.

“This is a significant step in the City’s Downtown Revitalization Project. These buildings will be key anchors due to their location overlooking the Atrium Health Ballpark and West Avenue. We expect they will also be popular because of the access to a thriving downtown marketplace. More restaurants, retail, offices, and possibly a hotel will help our economy to continue to meet the needs of our residents and visitors. We look forward to working with Right Field Development over the next few years as construction gets underway,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant in a press statement.

“We look forward to starting these important new projects alongside Atrium Health Ball Park. We expect to break ground within the next several months on Stadium Lofts, a multifamily residential project with high-end apartments, a street-level Cannon Ballers team store and a tavern eatery. Additional shops, more restaurants and a hotel and condos will soon follow,” said Andy Sandler, owner of the Cannon Ballers and Partner in Right Field Development via press statement.

It’s been a big year for Atrium Heath Ballpark. Though its original 2020 opening was delayed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was voted as the fan favorite among Low-A ballparks in the annual Best of the Ballparks competition.