Your winner in Best of the Ballparks, 2021 Low-A: Atrium Health Ballpark

Your winner in the 2021 Low-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote: Atrium Health Ballpark, opening this season as home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, by a 65-35 percent margin win over LECOM Park, home of the Bradenton Marauders.

Atrium Health Ballpark was originally slated to open for the 2020 season–which was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This award would not be possible without the vision of the City of Kannapolis, all of the design and construction partners that collaborated on the project, and most importantly the continued support of our community and fan base,” said Cannon Ballers GM Matt Millward. “We are beyond honored to receive the distinction as Best of the Ballparks, but this is only the beginning of an amazing future ahead for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark. The best is yet to come!”

“It was a delayed opening for Atrium Health Ballpark after losing the 2020 season, but it definitely was worth the wait,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “The win in our Best of the Ballparks vote shows the impact the new ballpark has already made in the Kannapolis community.”

All 30 Low-A teams throughout MiLB were represented in the fan-inspired contest, as Atrium Health Ballpark advanced to the Low-A championship round by receiving 64 percent of the votes against Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. In the finals, Atrium Health Ballpark jumped out to an early lead during the week-long round, eventually cruising by LECOM Park with 65 percent of the votes for the White Sox Low-A affiliate home.

Atrium Health Ballpark is a $52 million sports and entertainment venue in the center of a project to revitalize the historic downtown Kannapolis. The ground that the Cannon Ballers play on used to be home to the largest mill in the world for a number of years, Cannon Mills. Now, it is home to a family-filled ballpark on game days and non-gamedays, welcoming fans from all over the country.

Overall, around 35,000 fans voted at least once in the Low-A fan vote, with over a half-million fans voting at least once in the overall competition. The voting is now completed across the baseball spectrum, with the winner of the MLB Summer Collegiate leagues to be announced Friday after voting wrapped up last night.

Other fan favorites in the 2021 Best of the Ballparks votes are Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Detroit Tigers (Grapefruit League); Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Arizona Diamondbacks/Colorado Rockies (Cactus League); O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University (college baseball); PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (Major League Baseball); Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A); Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A); Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster Barnstormers (MLB Partner Leagues); and Maimonides Park, Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A).