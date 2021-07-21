Bisons announce Aug. 10 return to Sahlen Field; Thunder back home on Aug. 3

With the Toronto Blue Jays returning to Rogers Centre on July 30, two displaced teams–the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and the MLB Draft League Trenton Thunder–will finish out their 2021 seasons at home.

The Blue Jays played home games to date this season at the team’s spring-training home, TD Ballpark, and then at Sahlen Field, normally the Thunder’s home. The move meant the Bisons played its home games to date at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, which mean moving the Thunder MLB Draft League team to Rider University’s Sonny Pittaro Field.

Those shifts will be over before the end of the month. The Bisons are set for an Opening Night at Sahlen Field on August 10, starting with a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings. All in all, the Bisons will play 23 games at Sahlen Field in August and September.

In Trenton, the MLB Draft League Thunder team will play at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for their last homestand from August 3-8. In town: the Frederick Keys and the State College Spikes.

“We were proud to be able to showcase the highest level of baseball in the state of New Jersey this summer,” said Jeff Hurley, Thunder General Manager and Chief Operating Officer in a press statement. “Our fans and partners continued to support us this year and showed that no matter what team is playing in Trenton, the Thunder Entertainment Experience is better than ever.”

