The newly summer-collegiate Trenton Thunder (MLB Draft League) will play indefinitely at Rider University’s Sonny Pittaro Field while the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A East) play at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The whole series of cascading dominoes started north of the border, when Canadian officials instituted border policies preventing the Toronto Blue Jays from beginning the season at Rogers Centre, forcing the team to begin the season at their spring home, Dunedin’s TD Bank Ballpark. But that was clearly a short-term solution, so the Blue Jays are returning to Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, displacing the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A East) for the time being. The solution was to place the Bisons in Trenton Thunder Ballpark, unusual for May because Trenton lost its Double-A affiliation and was shifting to the summer-collegiate MLB Draft League.

So basically the Canadian government is forcing the Thunder to Sonny Pittaro Field. For now. But not for all Thunder games: the team is beginning the season with a game against the Frederick Keys at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia today.

No admission will be charged at Sonny Pittaro Field, though concessions will be available.

