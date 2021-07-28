Erie’s Wonders to reunite at SeaWolves game

What began as a jersey promo has become a full-fledged event, as the four actors portraying the Wonders in “That Thing You Do!” will gather for a September Erie SeaWolves (Double-A Northeast) game.

For those of you unacquainted, “That Thing You Do!” details the rise and fall of Erie’s Oneders, later the Wonders, who struck fictional gold as an archetypal one-hit wonder. On April 1, 2020, the SeaWolves announced an upcoming promo playing with Wonders jerseys.

The SeaWolves announce today that they will be changing their name to the Erie Wonders for a game during the 2021 season. The team’s short-term name change will honor Erie’s chart-topping native sons, The Wonders.



Story: https://t.co/zW68TdhbXb pic.twitter.com/ass7nwYGwT — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) April 1, 2020

Though it was a light-hearted announcement on April Fool’s Day, it is now a reality, with an event set for Saturday, September 4 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1996 film.

As a part of the celebration, the SeaWolves will welcome Tom Everett Scott (Guy “Shades” Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (James “Jimmy” Mattingly II), Steve Zahn (Leonard “Lenny” Haise) and Ethan Embry (T.B. Player) to UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves will wear custom Wonders jerseys that will be auctioned off through the Live Source App. Proceeds from the auction will benefit NoticeAbility, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem.

The SeaWolves will host a pre-game VIP Meet and Greet with the actors in the UPMC Park Stadium Club starting at 2 p.m. This exclusive session will include a 30-minute panel discussion with the actors. Admission to the VIP Meet and Greet starts at $139 and includes a ticket to the game, access to a 90-minute Stadium Club buffet, a limited-edition event tee, a donation to NoticeAbility, and a photo opportunity with the Wonders.