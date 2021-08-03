Goodbye RedWolves, hello Florence Flamingos

We have an immediate rebranding in the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League, as the Florence RedWolves are now playing as the Florence Flamingos.

It’s a big year for the Flamingos: besides the rebranding, the team will move to a new ballpark, Carolina Bank Field, in May 2022. The Flamingos are owned by SRO Partners, which also runs the Macon Bacon in the same circuit.

“We are excited to usher in a new era of baseball in the city of Florence,” team president Cameron Kovach said via press release. “Our new identity is electric. It is a combination of fun, different and unique.”

The name change process started May 4 with a campaign seeking suggestions from fans. After over a month of suggestions, five finalists emerged.

“Our organization is all about having fun at the ballpark and we are thrilled to have a name and logo that we can have a lot of fun with moving forward,” Kovach added. “We strive to provide family fun entertainment for the community, and our new identity adds to the excitement. We are looking forward to wearing the new identity proudly at our final game of the 2021 season tonight and into next year at our new stadium, Carolina Bank Field.”

