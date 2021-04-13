New for 2022: Carolina Bank Field

We have a naming-rights deal for the new home of the summer-collegiate Florence RedWolves (Coastal Plain League) set to open for the 2022 season: Carolina Bank Field.

The ballpark is the centerpiece of a new $16 million City of Florence sports complex currently under construction. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new complex on March 22.

“We found an organization that has operated in the Pee Dee region for 85 years, and understands the needs and desires of the people in our area,” RedWolves President Cameron Kovach said via press release. “We look forward to many years of working together with their team, creating great memories at not only RedWolves baseball games, but also other events and community initiatives.”

The RedWolves and Carolina Bank also will partner on a community program that will impact the local school districts.

“We are excited to partner with the RedWolves on something that invests in our community,” Carolina Bank Senior Vice President Vera Herbert said. “This partnership will allow us to further cement Carolina Bank’s commitment to the Florence community and create new educational initiatives for the Pee Dee region that will serve our youth.”

The RedWolves will open the 2021 campaign on May 27 at Sparrow Stadium on the campus of Francis Marion University.

