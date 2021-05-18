Brandon Phillips joins Lexington Legends ownership group

Longtime Cincinnati Reds superstar Brandon Philips has joined the Lexington Legends (Atlantic League) ownership group.

The Legends, now part of the MLB Partner League Atlantic League after not being invited to be part of the new MiLB, are adding a pretty bright light to the team; Philips is a four-time Gold Glove Winner, Silver Slugger Winner, three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champ.

“Everyone knows Brandon for his all-star games, gold gloves, and the passion he has on the field. What some people may not know is that Brandon is also an amazing father who lives life with a family first mindset and has an incredible baseball and business network. This all fits perfectly with the Lexington Legends,” said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends President & CEO, via press release.

“I’m really honored for this opportunity to become part owner of the Lexington Legends,” Phillips said via press release. “I’ve got so much to give to this game. Last year, working with Andy showed me how to run a business and that became one of my goals. I know what it takes to win and for me to be able to build my portfolio off the field is a blessing. I love this city of Lexington and the people of the Tri-State community.”