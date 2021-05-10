More returns to normalcy in baseball world

More teams are mapping expanded capacities and offers as COVID cases decrease across the the country. Today the York Revolution (Atlantic League) announced eased restrictions to begin the season.

The team’s plan is to open rental hospitality spaces of PeoplesBank Park to full capacity, while easing into a return to normal operations by the July 4 weekend. Pod seating will be implemented for the team’s first homestand on May 28-31 and remain in place for most of June, but its usage will continually be reevaluated during the month.

“We know some of our customers are still cautious, and we want to respect that,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer via press release. “That’s why we want to see how things go our first weekend, ease into our June games, and aim to open more fully by July 4. If all goes really well, we’ll celebrate our independence from virus-driven inconveniences.”

The opening of the hospitality spaces will start June 11. “We are excited to be able to give our hospitality customers a choice,” Menzer via press release. “Those who are comfortable using 100 percent of their rental space’s capacity will be able to do so, but we’ll certainly continue to limit a space’s capacity when a client requests to do so.”

