Snappers to start season at Pohlman Field

The Beloit Snappers (High-A Central) have been cleared to play by the city and will begin the season at Pohlman Field until construction on the team’s new downtown home is completed.

In meeting MLB guidelines this season, capacity will be limited, and physically distanced pod seating will be enforced.

“Today, the Snappers are excited to announce fans will return to the ballpark in 2021,” team president Jeff Jurgella said via press release. “Our staff has worked closely with Major League Baseball and local officials to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure fans can safely return to the ballpark this season. We have been approved to have limited capacity to begin the season. Safety is our top priority.”

The Snappers announced a series of measures that parallel what MLB teams are doing in ballparks: mandatory face-mask usage unless a fan in actively eating or drinking in their seats; social distancing in the concourses and entrances; restricted areas near bullpens and dugouts to minimize contact with players and fans; and enhanced sanitation. Though attendance has been spotty in recent years, the team says seating both at Pohlman Field and later at ABC Supply Stadium is likely to be limited to season-ticket holders.

·As noted, the team will begin 2021 play at Pohlman Field until the new downtown ballpark is completed. Right now the team has not set a firm date for the move to ABC Supply Stadium.

Photo of ABC Supply Stadium construction from April 13, 2021, via webcam.

