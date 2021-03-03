Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for March 3, 2021

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Kevin Reichard discuss spring training and the state of broadcasting on this week’s Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat.

We’ve now in the midst of spring-training games, and the discussion centered on how MLB has handled game presentation and game action. MLB is allowing managers to call games at seven innings and to shut down an inning once a pitcher throws 20 pitches. So far these rules have been invoked in some pretty bad ways.

And, in more bad news for the games, the Toronto Blue Jays are running simulcasts and eliminating radio-only broadcasts–a trend we could see accelerate throughout the industry in coming years.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and the author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. Kevin Reichard is publisher at August Publications and Ballpark Digest.

