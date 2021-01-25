Wild Wild West League to continue in 2021

Formed in 2020 as a response to COVID-19 travel limitations, the summer-collegiate Wild Wild West League–centered in Portland, OR–will continue play as a four-team league in 2021.

The Wild Wild West League was launched as a single-site summer-collegiate league as a response to COVID-19 concerns, with two Portland teams owned by the same owner played in the league in 2020. This year should see the Portland Pickles play in the West Coast League, with the Gherkins remaining in the Wild Wild West League along with carryover Gresham Greywolves.

Two new teams are on tap for the Wild Wild West League in 2021: the Portland Rosebuds and the Willamette Wild Bills.

“We are really excited to welcome two new teams to the Wild West,” said owner Alan Miller. “Telling the story of the Rosebuds is a topic we have wanted to bring to light.”

All 2021 home games to be played at Walker Stadium, home of The Portland Pickles, between June and August.

The Portland Rosebuds are inspired by the Negro Leagues team of the same name that played a season at Portland’s Vaughn Street ballpark in 1946.

The Willamette Wild Bills feature a baseball-loving platypus mascot. He came to Portland from Australia years ago and fell in love with the culture, baseball and food in Willamette.

