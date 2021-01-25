NCAA revamps CWS sched, will revert to compressed timeline in 2022

We’ll see some changes in the 2022 College World Series, as the tourney will be shortened by a day and revert to a format last used in 2003-2007.

Beginning next year, competition begins on Friday, June 17 and continues with the best-of-three finals starting Saturday, June 25 the next weekend. Since 2008, the CWS has started on Saturday and the finals beginning the following Monday, with a chance of no games being played over the second weekend.

“The committee evaluated the pros and cons of the start and finish dates with the current format, and we all decided that having games on the second weekend and one less day of competition provides a better experience for student-athletes and spectators,” said Jeff Altier, chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee and Director of Athletics at Stetson University, via press statement. “Starting the finals on a Saturday allows MCWS fans to see more championship series action on the weekend, and playing games on back-to-back weekends, also benefits the City of Omaha, and shortens the stay of participating teams. The committee really believes this will be a win-win situation for all parties.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity this format offers for both the fans and the participating teams,” said College World Series of Omaha, Inc., Chairman Jack Diesing, Jr., via press statement. “This format offers fans not able to travel during the week, the alternative of picking between two weekends to experience the College World Series — ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ It also creates an even better championship environment for the teams. The Omaha metropolitan area’s business community, hotels, restaurants and attractions will have a guaranteed second weekend to showcase all we have to offer to the Men’s College World Series teams and to college baseball fans from across the country.”

The upcoming Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.