Dodgers promote Janet Marie Smith to EVP

Ballpark visionary Janet Marie Smith is the new Executive Vice President of Planning and Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, continuing her work on Dodger Stadium and other team endeavors.

Smith, whose work on Oriole Park at Camden Yards was part of the new era of retro ballparks and whose work on Fenway Park upgrades was a model for older facilities being updated for modern times, oversaw the $100-million upgrades for Dodger Stadium originally slated for a 2020 debut. Smith later returned to the Orioles to oversee Oriole Park renovations as well as the redevelopment of Ed Smith Stadium, the team’s Sarasota spring-training home. She’s also the architect of the new Worcester Red Sox (Class AAA; International League) slated to open in 2021.

“Janet has done a tremendous job leading our improvement projects over the last nine years, embracing every nuanced challenge and incorporating Dodger history at every turn. Dodger Stadium has always been the most beautiful place in the world to watch a sporting event, and now it has the modern amenities to match that beauty,” said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. “From day one, our priority has been to have the best facilities in sports, and under Janet’s leadership, we’ve completely reimagined what’s possible at Dodger Stadium from a business, baseball and fan experience perspective. The Dodgers and our fans are fortunate to have her.”

Smith originally joined the Dodgers in 2012 as a Senior Vice President, Planning and Development and immediately began work on a large scale project that involved the removal of the Field Level seats and an extensive excavation to construct new home and visiting clubhouses, batting cages, weight rooms as well as the installation new hexagonal HD DodgerVision boards. During subsequent years, her team worked to create entrance plazas, tiered seating and bar areas overlooking the bullpens, widen concourses, renovate restrooms, enhance concession stands and install children’s play areas throughout the ballpark.

In 2020, the Dodgers completed their latest project which created a new “front door” to Dodger Stadium with two acres of food and entertainment offerings in the new Centerfield Plaza and renovated Pavilions, while also improving ballpark circulation through the addition of elevators, escalators and bridges. Beyond the large scale projects, Smith oversaw the design and installation of the Jackie Robinson statue in 2017, and her touches and attention to detail can be found throughout the ballpark with the large retired numbers, oversized bobbleheads, repurposing of historical artifacts and art displays that provide great photo opportunities for Dodger fans.

Smith, the highest-ranking woman in the Dodger organization outside of ownership, also oversaw the extensive renovation and expansion of Campo Las Palmas – the club’s home in the Dominican Republic – in 2017. The campus now includes state-of-the-art baseball training facilities among its 10 buildings, which house 96 players, 19 coaches and support staff. It also features four classrooms, social areas and a community field for little league play – part of the organization’s commitment to serving the local community surrounding the complex.

RELATED STORIES: Vin Scully narrates Dodger Stadium renovation update; Dodgers Release New Dodger Stadium Renovation Renderings; Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Renovations Should be Ready by Opening Day; Best of 2019, #5: 2020 Dodger Stadium Renovations Unveiled; $100M Dodger Stadium Renovation Set for 2020