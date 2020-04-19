Vin Scully narrates Dodger Stadium renovation update

Time to pull up a chair and listen to the legendary Vin Scully narrate a video on the progress made in the offseason renovations to Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962, was slated to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, a prime driver for the $100-million renovations. The project will create a new “front door” to Dodger Stadium with two acres of food and entertainment offerings in the new Centerfield Plaza and renovated Pavilions, and also improve ballpark circulation through the addition of elevators, escalators and bridges – all without changing the look and feel of one of the most picturesque ballparks in MLB.

Though work on the renovations has slowed due to the season delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, work continues on the project. During uncertain times, it’s reassuring to hear the 92-year-old Scully narrate the status of the renovations in a video created by the Dodgers:

Since 2013, Dodger Stadium has undergone a series of fan-friendly improvements including the creation of five new entrance plazas on three levels of tiered seating and bar areas overlooking both bullpens, two new HD video screens, new team stores, wider concourses, renovated restrooms, enhanced concessions and children’s play areas. There have also been structural and behind-the-scenes upgrades to Dodger Stadium’s infrastructure as well as the construction of new home and visiting clubhouses, batting cages and weight rooms.

Connectivity is also a major part of the renovations. Elevators and escalators will allow fans in all parts of Dodger Stadium to access the new plaza, while bridges will be incorporated to connect new outfield standing room areas to the rest of the ballpark. Plans also call for the speaker tower in center field to be replaced with a new sound system, while new restrooms are added in the left and right-field pavilions, and new enclosed bars will give fans an up-close look at the bullpens. Seating upgrades are also on tap, with improved options for fans with disabilities and new home run seats–to be placed in front of existing pavilion seating–set to be installed.

Renderings courtesy Los Angeles Dodgers.

