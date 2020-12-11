Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Nashville MLB effort adds another big name: Darius Rucker

Nashville MLB effort adds another big name: Darius Rucker

By on December 11, 2020 in Major-League Baseball, News
Proposed Nashville Stars ballpark

The effort to bring Major League Baseball to the Music City in the form of the Nashville Stars added another big name to the effort, with Darius Rucker now part of the ownership group.

Rucker is an avowed sports fan with some previous tangential involvement in baseball–the Lexington County Blowfish (summer collegiate; Coastal Plain League) were named for his band, Hootie and the Blowfish–but the involvement in the Music City Baseball effort goes beyond that:

“I have always been a big fan of Major League Baseball so I’m excited about being part of bringing a team to Tennessee,” Rucker said in a statement. “Nashville is already a great home to several professional sports teams, and I believe baseball is the next step in continuing Nashville’s reputation as one of the greatest cities in the United States.”

The current investor group in the Nashville ballpark effort contains some serious star power; besides Rucker, it includes Luke Comb, Kane Brown and Justin Timberlake, as well as former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George. But there have been some losses on the baseball side: Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa is now manager of the Chicago White Sox, and it looks like Dave Dombrowski will be departing to take another position in baseball, he’s reportedly headed to the Philadelphia Phillies.

RELATED STORIES: Stars, Titans disagree on potential ballpark location; Justin Timberlake joins Nashville Stars expansion effortDombrowski joins Nashville MLB bidPotential Nashville MLB Ballpark Renderings ReleasedNashville Stars Name Unveiled, Despite Lack of MLB Expansion PlansNashville MLB Meeting PostponedNashville Mayor: No Public Funds for Potential MLB BallparkNashville MLB Group to Meet with League Next WeekLaRussa: MLB Could Succeed in NashvilleJohn Loar Leading Nashville MLB EffortManfred Discusses MLB Expansion; Is Nashville a Contender?

, , , ,