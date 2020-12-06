New for 2021: Ottawa Titans

We have a name for the newest Ottawa team in the independent Frontier League: the Ottawa Titans, launching play in the 2021 season.

The branding comes after a name-the-team contest, drawing more than 1,200 entries and nearly 700 different name proposals, leading to the final selection.

“We are proud to identify ourselves and officially get off and running here in the Ottawa market,” said Titans co-owner Sam Katz. “We listened to the people of Ottawa, and allowed them to choose the name of the team that will represent the city on the baseball field. We believe we’ve done that with the Name the Team Contest. We are pleased to have a name that embraces the strength of our Nation’s Capital and will rejuvenate Ottawa’s presence in the professional baseball scene.”

The team will be run via a partnership between Winnipeg Goldeyes owner Katz and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), which owns and operates the Ottawa Redblacks CFL team and the Ottawa 67’s OHL junior-hockey team, while also managing and programming events in the TD Place stadium arena complex. Regan Katz, Sam’s son, has been named Vice-President for Ottawa and will lead the team’s day-to-day operations.

The team will sport a traditional look in the Ottawa sports market donning the color scheme of red, white and black, similar to those of the CFL’s Redblacks, OHL’s 67’s, and NHL’s Senators.

After numerous mock-ups of team logos, the Titans branding will feature a red super slugger wielding his bat over his shoulder, sporting a black cap with a traditional baseball pinstripe uniform, a Canadian maple leaf tattooed on its left bicep, standing above the Parliament buildings located in Canada’s Capital. A secondary logo will see the initials O and T used on both the teams’ uniforms and caps.

