Baton Rouge Rougarou returns for 2021

The Baton Rouge Rougarou (summer collegiate; Texas Collegiate League) sat out the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, but the team will return in 2021 under a new owner, Ricky VanAsselberg.

The team plays out of Pete Goldsby Field.

Clutch Sports Group, which operated the team during the Rougarou’s inaugural 2019 season, sold its interest to VanAsselberg Enterprises, LLC to begin operating the team immediately.

“I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to launch the Rougarou and to know we are passing the torch to someone who is as passionate and dedicated to the success of collegiate baseball in Baton Rouge is thrilling,” said Uri Geva, co-founder of the Rougarou, in a press statement. “I’ve known Ricky VanAsselberg for many years and I believe his ownership group will be able to build on the foundation we started, and take this team to a whole new level.”

“As someone who is from Louisiana, and has been around the baseball world for almost 30 years, I’m incredibly excited and fully invested in bringing a quality baseball program to Baton Rouge,” VanAsselberg said. “I look forward to entrenching the Baton Rouge Rougarou brand within the community and partnering with local businesses while bringing affordable meaningful family fun and entertainment.”

VanAsselberg, an Alexandria, LA native, is a former professional baseball player who has also previously served as on-field manager for the Alexandria Aces, Grand Prairie AirHogs, Bridgeport Bluefish and Shreveport-Bossier Captains, and has won eleven championships collectively.