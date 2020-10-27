First Bobblection results from South Carolina: Trump triumphant

We have the results of the first state Bobblection campaign from the Goldklang Group: In South Carolina, incumbent Donald Trump carried the day over challenger Joe Biden by a wide margin, 68 percent to 32 percent.

“The Lowcountry picked Trump again,” said GM Dave Echols. “We’d be happy to invite (President Trump) out to the ballpark to toss a first pitch next season to recognize such a great victory.”

The official results saw President Trump receiving 68 percent of the “votes,” which Joe Biden claimed 32 percent. A vote involves a $30 purchase of the bobblehead portraying the candidate of your choice. The Bobblection promo was also run this fall in St. Paul and Hudson Valley.

“It’s always great when the fans can have fun with us,” said Echols. “Politics are so often a hot topic, but it’s nice that so many people ‘get it’ and were able to have fun with it this year especially.”

Trump also won victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. In the most recent South Carolina state polls compiled by fiveethirtyeight.com, Trump has a solid lead in the state this year as well.

